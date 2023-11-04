Oregon vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
A pair of the country's best rushing attacks clash when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (7-1) bring college football's 11th-ranked run game versus the California Golden Bears (3-5), with the No. 20 unit, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Ducks are massive, 24-point favorites. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-24)
|57.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-23.5)
|57.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- Missouri vs Georgia
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Penn State vs Maryland
- Kansas State vs Texas
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
Oregon vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Ducks have covered the spread when playing as at least 24-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
- Cal has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|To Win the Pac-12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.