The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (7-1) and the 13th-ranked run defense will host the California Golden Bears (3-5) and the 20th-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Golden Bears are double-digit, 24.5-point underdogs. A 59.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Oregon has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking third-best in scoring offense (45.5 points per game) and 11th-best in scoring defense (15.6 points allowed per game). Cal is posting 421.1 total yards per game on offense this season (46th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 405.3 total yards per contest (104th-ranked).

Oregon vs. Cal Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs Cal Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -24.5 -110 -110 59.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1400

Oregon Recent Performance

The Ducks have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, registering 490.7 total yards per game during that stretch (third-worst). They've been more competent defensively, giving up 383.7 total yards per contest (76th).

The Ducks rank 43rd in scoring offense (35.3 points per game) and 90th in scoring defense (22.0 points per game surrendered) over their last three contests.

Despite having the 39th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (292.7 passing yards per game), Oregon ranks -105-worst in pass defense over that stretch (298.7 passing yards allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Ducks have compiled 198.0 rushing yards per game over their last three games (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 85.0 rushing yards on defense over that stretch (27th-ranked).

The Ducks have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three games.

In Oregon's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon has a 5-1-1 record against the spread this season.

The Ducks have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

Out of Oregon's seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

Oregon has been favored on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Oregon has played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 98.0%.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 2,337 yards (292.1 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 78.3% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 101 times for 732 yards (91.5 per game) and eight touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 258 receiving yards on 31 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Jordan James has carried the ball 63 times for 501 yards (62.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's 867 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 71 times and has registered 52 catches and nine touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put up a 419-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 44 targets.

Brandon Dorlus has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Evan Williams is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 42 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

Khyree Jackson has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 19 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended.

