When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Bellemare has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

