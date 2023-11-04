Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 4?
When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bellemare stats and insights
- Bellemare has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Bellemare has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
