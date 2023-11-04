In the game between the Portland State Vikings and UC Davis Aggies on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Vikings to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Portland State vs. UC Davis Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Portland State (-2.3) 59.5 Portland State 31, UC Davis 29

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of six of Vikings games last year hit the over.

UC Davis Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies covered eight times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

The Aggies and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Vikings vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UC Davis 24.3 26.4 23.3 26.3 24.8 26.4 Portland State 39.0 33.1 55.3 23.5 22.8 42.8

