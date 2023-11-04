The UC Davis Aggies (4-4) face a fellow Big Sky opponent when they visit the Portland State Vikings (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at UC Davis Health Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, UC Davis ranks 68th in the FCS with 24.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 62nd in points allowed (329.3 points allowed per contest). Portland State is accumulating 400.5 total yards per game on offense this season (33rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 389.0 total yards per contest (91st-ranked).

Portland State vs. UC Davis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium

Portland State vs. UC Davis Key Statistics

Portland State UC Davis 400.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.3 (37th) 389.0 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (44th) 247.5 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.9 (58th) 153.0 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.4 (35th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 1,017 yards on 104-of-167 passing with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 470 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Jobadiah Malary is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 513 yards, or 64.1 per game. He's found paydirt 11 times on the ground, as well.

Jermaine Braddock's 320 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions on 45 targets with five touchdowns.

Quincy Craig has caught 19 passes and compiled 207 receiving yards (25.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Maclaine Griffin's 12 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 185 yards (23.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has 1,821 yards passing for UC Davis, completing 63.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Lan Larison has racked up 580 yards on 94 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 17 passes for 140 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Trent Tompkins has carried the ball 57 times for 274 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 352 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Chaz Davis has caught 24 passes while averaging 38.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Josh Gale has compiled 21 catches for 264 yards, an average of 33.0 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

