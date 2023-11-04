In the matchup between the Utah State Aggies and San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Aggies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Utah State vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah State (-2.5) Under (56.5) Utah State 29, San Diego State 25

Week 10 Predictions

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

The Aggies are 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Utah State is winless against the spread when it has played as 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Out of seven Aggies games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 2.6 more than the average point total for Utah State games this season.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs are 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

San Diego State is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Aztecs' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

The average total for San Diego State games this year is 8.6 fewer points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Aggies vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah State 35.3 34.0 48.0 33.5 22.5 34.5 San Diego State 19.6 28.1 19.4 23.2 20.0 36.3

