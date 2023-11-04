The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn among them, face the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Dunn available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vince Dunn vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Dunn has a goal in two of 11 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Dunn has a point in six of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 11 games this year, Dunn has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dunn has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dunn Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 11 Games 3 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.