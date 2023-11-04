Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10
Among the available options on the Week 10 Pac-12 college football slate, Arizona (+2.5) against UCLA is our best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Washington vs. USC matchup. Get even more stats and insights on those and other contests to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all Pac-12 games with BetMGM!
Best Week 10 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Arizona +2.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 3.7 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Colorado +13.5 vs. Oregon State
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 8.4 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Utah -11.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Utah Utes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 15.4 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Pac-12 spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 10 Pac-12 Total Bets
Under 76.5 - Washington vs. USC
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at USC Trojans
- Projected Total: 69.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 59.5 - Cal vs. Oregon
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Oregon Ducks
- Projected Total: 62.8 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 50.5 - UCLA vs. Arizona
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Total: 48.4 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 10 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Washington
|8-0 (5-0 Pac-12)
|40.4 / 20.6
|501.3 / 400.8
|USC
|7-2 (5-1 Pac-12)
|45.9 / 32.6
|482.2 / 420.9
|Oregon
|7-1 (4-1 Pac-12)
|45.5 / 15.6
|532.6 / 303.6
|Oregon State
|6-2 (3-2 Pac-12)
|36.4 / 21.1
|439.6 / 344.8
|UCLA
|6-2 (3-2 Pac-12)
|30.9 / 15.0
|466.8 / 277.5
|Utah
|6-2 (3-2 Pac-12)
|21.3 / 17.5
|332.0 / 307.3
|Arizona
|5-3 (3-2 Pac-12)
|31.3 / 21.0
|441.1 / 342.1
|Colorado
|4-4 (1-4 Pac-12)
|32.1 / 34.9
|408.6 / 475.4
|Washington State
|4-4 (1-4 Pac-12)
|32.1 / 30.9
|435.3 / 445.9
|Cal
|3-5 (1-4 Pac-12)
|32.3 / 33.5
|421.1 / 405.3
|Arizona State
|2-6 (1-4 Pac-12)
|19.6 / 26.5
|362.9 / 340.9
|Stanford
|2-6 (1-5 Pac-12)
|22.8 / 37.5
|379.0 / 465.1
Watch Pac-12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.