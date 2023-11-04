Can we count on Yanni Gourde lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gourde stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Gourde has zero points on the power play.

Gourde averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.