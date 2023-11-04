The Seattle Kraken, with Yanni Gourde, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Gourde are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In two of 11 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in four of 11 games this season, Gourde has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Gourde has an assist in two of 11 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Gourde has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 11 Games 3 4 Points 1 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.