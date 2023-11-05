D.K. Metcalf was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Metcalf's stats on this page.

In the air, Metcalf has been targeted 46 times, with season stats of 404 yards on 27 receptions (15.0 per catch) and two TDs.

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brady Russell (FP/biceps): 0 Rec Tyler Lockett (DNP/hamstring): 35 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Metcalf 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 46 27 404 93 2 15.0

Metcalf Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0

