D.K. Metcalf has a tough matchup when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens concede 176.6 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Metcalf's stat line features 27 catches for a team-high 404 yards and two scores. He puts up 67.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 46 times.

Metcalf vs. the Ravens

Metcalf vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 176.6 passing yards the Ravens give up per game makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this year, the Ravens have surrendered six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks second in the league.

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Metcalf has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Metcalf has 19.9% of his team's target share (46 targets on 231 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.8 yards per target (28th in league play), averaging 404 yards on 46 passes thrown his way.

In two of six games this season, Metcalf has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 12.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Metcalf (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 27.5% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 6 REC / 112 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

