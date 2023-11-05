Deandre Ayton plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ayton, in his last showing, had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in a 115-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Below, we look at Ayton's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Ayton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the league last year, conceding 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds on average last year, 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies were 26th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.4 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league last season, giving up 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deandre Ayton vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 36 16 12 2 0 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.