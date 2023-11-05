In the Week 9 tilt between the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Geno Smith find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has run for 49 yards on 20 carries (7.0 yards per game).

Smith has not scored a rushing touchdown in seven games.

Geno Smith Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 16 26 112 1 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Lions 32 41 328 2 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Panthers 23 36 296 1 1 4 -4 0 Week 4 @Giants 13 20 110 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 27 41 326 0 2 4 20 0 Week 7 Cardinals 18 24 219 2 1 6 10 0 Week 8 Browns 23 37 254 2 2 2 -3 0

Rep Geno Smith with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.