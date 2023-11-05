Jerami Grant and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be hitting the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grant put up 26 points and eight rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 115-113 win against the Grizzlies.

Below, we dig into Grant's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Grant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were ranked 11th in the league defensively last year, giving up 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 44.4 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies were ranked 26th in the league defensively last season, giving up 26.4 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jerami Grant vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 44 26 8 3 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.