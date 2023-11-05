In the Week 9 tilt between the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Walker has 117 carries for a team-high 516 rushing yards (73.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Walker also has 14 catches this season for 110 yards (15.7 ypg).

Walker has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns twice this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0

