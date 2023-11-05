Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are ranked 12th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 99.9 per game.

On the ground, Walker leads the team with 516 yards rushing on 117 attempts (73.7 ypg), with six rushing TDs. Additionally, Walker has tacked on 14 receptions for 110 yards (15.7 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Walker and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walker vs. the Ravens

Walker vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games The Ravens have let one opposing rusher to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Baltimore has allowed three opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Ravens have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Ravens surrender 99.9 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have totaled three touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Ravens' defense is third in the league in that category.

Watch Seahawks vs Ravens on Fubo!

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Walker with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker has hit his rushing yards over in 42.9% of his opportunities (three of seven games).

The Seahawks have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 117 of his team's 173 total rushing attempts this season (67.6%).

Walker has scored at least once on the ground four times this year, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has 37.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 30 carries in the red zone (71.4% of his team's 42 red zone rushes).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-120)

Walker Receiving Insights

In 28.6% of his opportunities (twice in seven games), Walker has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Walker has been targeted on 18 of his team's 231 passing attempts this season (7.8% target share).

He has 110 receiving yards on 18 targets to rank 103rd in league play with 6.1 yards per target.

Walker, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 26 ATT / 105 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 18 ATT / 97 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.