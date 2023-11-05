How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 5
In one of the many exciting matchups on the LaLiga schedule today, UD Almeria and Deportivo Alaves take the pitch at Estadio de Mendizorroza.
If you are searching for how to watch today's LaLiga action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Alaves vs UD Almeria
UD Almeria journeys to face Deportivo Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Deportivo Alaves (-140)
- Underdog: UD Almeria (+360)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Valencia CF vs Granada CF
Granada CF is on the road to take on Valencia CF at Mestalla in Valencia.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Valencia CF (-175)
- Underdog: Granada CF (+425)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Villarreal CF vs Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao is on the road to face Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Athletic Bilbao (+120)
- Underdog: Villarreal CF (+195)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano journeys to face Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-475)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+950)
- Draw: (+550)
