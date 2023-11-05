Malcolm Brogdon will take the court for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brogdon, in his most recent time out, had 24 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in a 115-113 win over the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brogdon's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-120)

Over 21.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)

Over 5.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Over 7.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-108)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were ranked 11th in the league defensively last season, giving up 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 44.4 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies allowed 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

On defense, the Grizzlies gave up 13 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 44 24 7 10 2 0 3

