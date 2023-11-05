Noah Fant will be running routes against the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Fant has reeled in 14 passes for 226 total yards (37.7 per game) so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Fant and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fant vs. the Ravens

Fant vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 176.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Ravens have put up six touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). The Ravens' defense is second in the league in that category.

Watch Seahawks vs Ravens on Fubo!

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Fant with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Fant Receiving Insights

In five of six games this season, Fant has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Fant has been targeted on 16 of his team's 231 passing attempts this season (6.9% target share).

He is averaging 14.1 yards per target (first in league play), picking up 226 yards on 16 passes thrown his way.

Fant does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.