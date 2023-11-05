When Noah Fant suits up for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 9 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Fant's 16 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 226 yards (37.7 per game).

Having played six games this year, Fant has not had a TD reception.

Noah Fant Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0

