At M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens face Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks in a battle featuring two of the brightest stars in football on offense, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

See player props for the Ravens' and Seahawks' biggest contributors in this contest.

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +700

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds

Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +550

Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Lockett - - 48.5 (-113) Geno Smith 226.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) - Noah Fant - - 19.5 (-113) D.K. Metcalf - - 57.5 (-113) Colby Parkinson - - 8.5 (-128) Kenneth Walker III - 55.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 31.5 (-113) Zach Charbonnet - 20.5 (-113) 11.5 (-102)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nelson Agholor - - 10.5 (-113) Mark Andrews - - 51.5 (-113) Rashod Bateman - - 19.5 (-113) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 29.5 (-113) Gus Edwards - 56.5 (-113) - Zay Flowers - - 56.5 (-113) Justice Hill - 17.5 (-113) - Lamar Jackson 224.5 (-113) 44.5 (-113) -

