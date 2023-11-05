Seahawks vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 9
Entering their Sunday, November 5 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at M&T Bank Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) are monitoring 11 players on the injury report.
The Seahawks' last game was a 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The Ravens enter this matchup after a 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Questionable
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Brady Russell
|TE
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Austin Faoliu
|NT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jerrick Reed II
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|Toe
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ben Cleveland
|OG
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Morgan Moses
|OT
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Daryl Worley
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jayson Oweh
|OLB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 9 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Seahawks Season Insights
- The Seahawks are compiling 334.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 331.1 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).
- With 24.0 points per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 11th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, allowing 19.7 points per game.
- With 227.6 passing yards per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 22nd, allowing 234.3 passing yards per game.
- In terms of rushing, Seattle ranks 19th in the NFL on offense (107.1 rushing yards per game) and eighth defensively (96.9 rushing yards allowed per contest).
- With 10 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (sixth in NFL) this season, the Seahawks rank 11th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +2.
Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-300), Seahawks (+230)
- Total: 44 points
