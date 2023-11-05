The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) head into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS

Seahawks Insights

This year the Seahawks put up 8.9 more points per game (24) than the Ravens give up (15.1).

The Seahawks average 58.2 more yards per game (334.7) than the Ravens allow (276.5).

This year Seattle piles up 107.1 yards per game on the ground, 7.2 more yards than Baltimore allows (99.9).

The Seahawks have eight giveaways this season, while the Ravens have 11 takeaways.

Seahawks Away Performance

In road games, the Seahawks put up 24.7 points per game and concede 17. That's more than they score overall (24), but less than they allow (19.7).

The Seahawks' average yards gained on the road (352.7) is higher than their overall average (334.7). But their average yards conceded on the road (293.3) is lower than overall (331.1).

In road games, Seattle accumulates 256 passing yards per game and concedes 206.7. That's more than it gains overall (227.6), and less than it allows (234.3).

On the road, the Seahawks rack up 96.7 rushing yards per game and concede 86.7. That's less than they gain (107.1) and allow (96.9) overall.

The Seahawks convert 37.1% of third downs away from home (1.7% higher than their overall average), and concede 39.5% in road games (5.7% lower than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati L 17-13 CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona W 20-10 FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland W 24-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 11/12/2023 Washington - FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco - NBC

