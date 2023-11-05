How to Watch Seahawks vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:57 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) head into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Seahawks
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
Seahawks Insights
- This year the Seahawks put up 8.9 more points per game (24) than the Ravens give up (15.1).
- The Seahawks average 58.2 more yards per game (334.7) than the Ravens allow (276.5).
- This year Seattle piles up 107.1 yards per game on the ground, 7.2 more yards than Baltimore allows (99.9).
- The Seahawks have eight giveaways this season, while the Ravens have 11 takeaways.
Seahawks Away Performance
- In road games, the Seahawks put up 24.7 points per game and concede 17. That's more than they score overall (24), but less than they allow (19.7).
- The Seahawks' average yards gained on the road (352.7) is higher than their overall average (334.7). But their average yards conceded on the road (293.3) is lower than overall (331.1).
- In road games, Seattle accumulates 256 passing yards per game and concedes 206.7. That's more than it gains overall (227.6), and less than it allows (234.3).
- On the road, the Seahawks rack up 96.7 rushing yards per game and concede 86.7. That's less than they gain (107.1) and allow (96.9) overall.
- The Seahawks convert 37.1% of third downs away from home (1.7% higher than their overall average), and concede 39.5% in road games (5.7% lower than overall).
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 17-13
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Arizona
|W 20-10
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Cleveland
|W 24-20
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Washington
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|11/23/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|NBC
