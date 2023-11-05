Seahawks vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) are favored by 5.5 points as they look to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a game versus the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The game's point total is listed at 43.
The Ravens' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Seahawks. Before the Seahawks play the Ravens, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Seahawks vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baltimore Moneyline
|Seattle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ravens (-5.5)
|43
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Ravens (-5.5)
|42.5
|-250
|+205
Other Week 9 Odds
Seattle vs. Baltimore Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: CBS
Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Seattle is 4-3-0 this year.
- There have been three Seattle games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.
- Baltimore's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.
- The Ravens have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season.
- Baltimore has gone over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).
