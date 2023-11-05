The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (6-2) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have won three straight games.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Ravens and the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 6 44 -275 +220

Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 44 points in three of seven games this season.

The average over/under for Seattle's contests this season is 44.0, equal to this game's point total.

The Seahawks have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-3-0).

The Seahawks have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Seattle has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has an average total of 42.6 in their matchups this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-0).

The Ravens are 5-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 71.4% of those games).

Baltimore has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Ravens vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 25.3 6 15.1 2 42.6 3 8 Seahawks 24.0 18 19.7 8 44.0 3 7

Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

Seattle has covered the spread once, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three games.

In their past three contests, the Seahawks have hit the over once.

The Ravens have scored 81 more points than their opponents this season (10.2 per game), and the Seahawks have scored 30 more points than their opponents (4.3 per game).

Ravens

Baltimore has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three games.

Baltimore has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

The Ravens have scored 81 more points than their opponents this season (10.2 per game), and the Seahawks have scored 30 more points than their opponents (4.3 per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.0 42.5 46.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 24.3 24.7 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 43.7 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 25.3 23.4 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 2-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

