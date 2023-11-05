The Portland Trail Blazers (3-3), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Moda Center, will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (0-6). This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Grizzlies (-2.5) 218.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grizzlies (-2.5) 218.5 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 9.8 points per game (scoring 107.7 points per game to rank 22nd in the league while allowing 117.5 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a -59 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 4.3 points per game, with a -26 scoring differential overall. They put up 105 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 109.3 per contest (ninth in league).

These two teams are scoring 212.7 points per game between them, 5.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 226.8 points per game combined, 8.3 more points than the total for this matchup.

Memphis has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Portland has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +50000 +25000 - Grizzlies +4000 +1800 -

