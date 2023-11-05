The Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) are monitoring four players on the injury report, including Shaedon Sharpe, as they ready for a Sunday, November 5 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) at Moda Center, which tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Trail Blazers took down the Grizzlies 115-113 Friday in overtime. Jerami Grant led the way with a team-high 26 points in the victory for the Trail Blazers, while Desmond Bane scored 33 points in the loss for the Grizzlies.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shaedon Sharpe SG Questionable Thumb 19.3 5.3 2.3 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Calf Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0 Scoot Henderson PG Out Ankle 7.3 2.3 3.0

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose: Out (Knee), Santi Aldama: Out (Ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream:

