How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) after losing three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Portland has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank fourth.
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 117.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Trail Blazers scored 115.6 points per game last season. Away, they scored 111.2.
- In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers gave up 3.8 more points per game at home (119.3) than away (115.5).
- The Trail Blazers made more 3-pointers at home (13.6 per game) than away (12.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.8%).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Scoot Henderson
|Out
|Ankle
|Ishmail Wainright
|Out
|Calf
|Toumani Camara
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Thumb
