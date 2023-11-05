Player prop betting options for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available in the Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Moda Center on Sunday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Sunday's over/under for Sharpe is 20.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).

Sharpe's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

Sharpe has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Get Sharpe gear at Fanatics!

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 21.5 points prop bet over/under set for Malcolm Brogdon on Sunday is 2.8 more than his season scoring average (18.7).

He has averaged 4.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Brogdon's year-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 3.8 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Brogdon's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: +104)

The 12.5-point prop bet set for Deandre Ayton on Sunday is 4.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 11.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102)

The 24.0 points Bane has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (25.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 4.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Bane has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.