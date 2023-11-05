Will Tyler Lockett Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Lockett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Lockett's stats can be found below.
Rep Tyler Lockett and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Lockett has been targeted 49 times and has 35 catches for 370 yards (10.6 per reception) and three TDs.
Keep an eye on Lockett's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Brady Russell (FP/biceps): 0 Rec
- D.K. Metcalf (FP/hip): 27 Rec; 404 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Chris Moore
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Derrick Henry
- Click Here for Ryan Tannehill
Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Lockett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|49
|35
|370
|80
|3
|10.6
Lockett Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|10
|8
|59
|2
|Week 3
|Panthers
|7
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|8
|6
|94
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|38
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|9
|8
|81
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.