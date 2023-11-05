Tyler Lockett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Lockett's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Lockett has been targeted 49 times and has 35 catches for 370 yards (10.6 per reception) and three TDs.

Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brady Russell (FP/biceps): 0 Rec D.K. Metcalf (FP/hip): 27 Rec; 404 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Lockett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 49 35 370 80 3 10.6

Lockett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1

