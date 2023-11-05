The Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens are slated to play in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Lockett has grabbed 35 balls (on 49 targets) for 370 yards (52.9 per game) and three scores this year.

Lockett has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1

