When the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens match up in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Will Dissly get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly has recorded 56 yards receiving (14.0 per game), hauling in six throws on six targets.

Having played three games this year, Dissly has not had a TD reception.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0

