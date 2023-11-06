How to Watch Oregon vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:18 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (0-0) play the Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on truTV.
Oregon vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: truTV
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
- Oregon put together a 16-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 44% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 155th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Ducks ranked 83rd.
- The Ducks' 70.6 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs gave up.
- When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Oregon went 14-3.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Oregon averaged 73.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.4.
- At home, the Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).
- Beyond the arc, Oregon made fewer treys on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (32.2%).
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Montana
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/17/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
