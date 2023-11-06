The Oregon Ducks (0-0) play the Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on truTV.

Oregon vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: truTV

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Oregon put together a 16-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 44% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 155th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Ducks ranked 83rd.

The Ducks' 70.6 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs gave up.

When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Oregon went 14-3.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison

At home, Oregon averaged 73.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.4.

At home, the Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).

Beyond the arc, Oregon made fewer treys on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (32.2%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule