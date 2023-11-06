Monday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (0-0) against the Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Oregon, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Oregon vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Oregon vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 75, Georgia 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-12.2)

Oregon (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Oregon Performance Insights

Last year Oregon scored 70.6 points per game (202nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 66.3 points per contest (67th-ranked).

The Ducks averaged 34.5 boards per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.0 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Last year Oregon ranked 157th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.3 per game.

The Ducks ranked 175th in the nation with 11.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 327th with 10.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Ducks made 7.1 threes per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 32.0% three-point percentage (299th-ranked).

Last year Oregon gave up 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.7% (178th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Oregon last season, 60.9% of them were two-pointers (72.1% of the team's made baskets) and 39.1% were from beyond the arc (27.9%).

