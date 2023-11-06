Monday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (0-0) against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) at Matthew Knight Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-62 in favor of Oregon, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Ducks went 20-15 during the season.

Oregon vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Oregon vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 80, Northern Arizona 62

Oregon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks had a +386 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. They put up 74.4 points per game, 36th in college basketball, and allowed 63.3 per outing to rank 148th in college basketball.

Offensively, Oregon averaged 68.9 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its season average (74.4 points per game) was 5.5 PPG higher.

In home games, the Ducks put up 15.5 more points per game last year (80.7) than they did away from home (65.2).

Oregon ceded 58.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.4 on the road.

