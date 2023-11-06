Monday's contest at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (0-0) taking on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-55 win as our model heavily favors Oregon State.

The Beavers went 13-18 a season ago.

Oregon State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 77, UAPB 55

Oregon State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beavers outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game last season (posting 67 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and allowing 64.8 per outing, 193rd in college basketball) and had a +68 scoring differential.

In conference tilts, Oregon State put up fewer points per contest (63.9) than its overall average (67).

When playing at home, the Beavers posted 11.2 more points per game last season (72.6) than they did in away games (61.4).

Oregon State ceded 63.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (65.1).

