Oregon vs. Georgia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) and the Oregon Ducks (0-0) play at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on truTV. The game has no set line.
Oregon vs. Georgia Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Ducks Betting Records & Stats
- In Oregon's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.
- The Ducks had 14 wins in 36 games against the spread last year.
- Oregon (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 31% of the time, 15.7% more often than Georgia (9-20-0) last season.
Oregon vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia
|68.5
|139.1
|71.5
|137.8
|140.4
|Oregon
|70.6
|139.1
|66.3
|137.8
|137.2
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- The Ducks averaged just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (70.6) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (71.5).
- Oregon went 10-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scored more than 71.5 points last season.
Oregon vs. Georgia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia
|9-20-0
|14-15-0
|Oregon
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
Oregon vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia
|Oregon
|13-4
|Home Record
|15-6
|1-10
|Away Record
|4-6
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.4
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
