The Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) and the Oregon Ducks (0-0) play at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on truTV. The game has no set line.

Oregon vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ducks Betting Records & Stats

In Oregon's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

The Ducks had 14 wins in 36 games against the spread last year.

Oregon (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 31% of the time, 15.7% more often than Georgia (9-20-0) last season.

Oregon vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 68.5 139.1 71.5 137.8 140.4 Oregon 70.6 139.1 66.3 137.8 137.2

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

The Ducks averaged just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (70.6) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (71.5).

Oregon went 10-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scored more than 71.5 points last season.

Oregon vs. Georgia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 9-20-0 14-15-0 Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0

Oregon vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Oregon 13-4 Home Record 15-6 1-10 Away Record 4-6 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

