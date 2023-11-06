The Portland Pilots (0-0) face the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland Stats Insights

Last season, the Pilots had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Beach's opponents hit.

Portland had an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Beach ranked fourth in rebounding in college basketball. The Pilots finished 266th.

Last year, the Pilots averaged just 3.4 more points per game (77.8) than the Beach allowed (74.4).

Portland had a 12-7 record last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

Portland put up 83.6 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Pilots surrendered 77.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 80.

Portland averaged 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 3.1 more threes and 10.5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Portland Upcoming Schedule