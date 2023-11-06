The Portland Pilots (0-0) face the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Portland vs. Long Beach State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Pilots had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Beach's opponents hit.
  • Portland had an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Beach ranked fourth in rebounding in college basketball. The Pilots finished 266th.
  • Last year, the Pilots averaged just 3.4 more points per game (77.8) than the Beach allowed (74.4).
  • Portland had a 12-7 record last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland Home & Away Comparison

  • Portland put up 83.6 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Pilots surrendered 77.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 80.
  • Portland averaged 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 3.1 more threes and 10.5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Long Beach State - Chiles Center
11/8/2023 Lewis & Clark - Chiles Center
11/12/2023 UC Riverside - Chiles Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.