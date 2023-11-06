How to Watch Portland vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Pilots (0-0) face the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Portland vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland Stats Insights
- Last season, the Pilots had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Beach's opponents hit.
- Portland had an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Beach ranked fourth in rebounding in college basketball. The Pilots finished 266th.
- Last year, the Pilots averaged just 3.4 more points per game (77.8) than the Beach allowed (74.4).
- Portland had a 12-7 record last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.
Portland Home & Away Comparison
- Portland put up 83.6 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Pilots surrendered 77.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 80.
- Portland averaged 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 3.1 more threes and 10.5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Chiles Center
|11/8/2023
|Lewis & Clark
|-
|Chiles Center
|11/12/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Chiles Center
