Monday's game between the Portland Pilots (0-0) and the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) at Chiles Center has a projected final score of 79-75 based on our computer prediction, with Portland securing the victory. Game time is at 10:30 PM on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Portland vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Portland vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 79, Long Beach State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-4.4)

Portland (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 153.6

Portland Performance Insights

Portland was 39th in college basketball in points scored (77.8 per game) last year and seventh-worst in points conceded (78.6).

The Pilots collected 30.2 rebounds per game and conceded 32.2 boards last year, ranking 266th and 257th, respectively, in college basketball.

Portland was 56th in the country in assists (14.8 per game) last year.

Last season, the Pilots were 14th-best in college basketball in 3-point makes (9.6 per game), and they ranked No. 27 in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

Last season, Portland was -2-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (10.2 per game) and ninth-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.8%).

Last season, Portland attempted 54% of its shots from inside the arc, and 46% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 62.1% of Portland's buckets were 2-pointers, and 37.9% were 3-pointers.

