Monday's contest between the Portland Pilots (0-0) and the San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) at Chiles Center has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Portland squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Pilots went 23-9 last season.

Portland vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Portland vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 67, San Diego State 60

Portland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pilots outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game last season (posting 69.3 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and conceding 62.8 per outing, 133rd in college basketball) and had a +210 scoring differential.

Portland posted 70.7 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 1.4 more points per game than its overall average (69.3).

Offensively the Pilots played better at home last season, scoring 71.1 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Portland gave up 8.7 fewer points per game (58.7) than in road games (67.4).

