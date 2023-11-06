The Portland State Vikings (0-0) play the Air Force Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Portland State vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Portland State Stats Insights

The Vikings shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Falcons averaged.

Portland State went 10-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Vikings were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 351st.

The Vikings put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 9.1 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allowed.

Portland State put together a 12-12 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Portland State scored 3.3 more points per game at home (77.7) than on the road (74.4).

At home, the Vikings conceded 68.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (79.1).

Beyond the arc, Portland State drained fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (34.9%) too.

Portland State Upcoming Schedule