How to Watch Portland State vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland State Vikings (0-0) play the Air Force Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.
Portland State vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
Portland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Falcons averaged.
- Portland State went 10-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Vikings were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 351st.
- The Vikings put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 9.1 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allowed.
- Portland State put together a 12-12 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.
Portland State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Portland State scored 3.3 more points per game at home (77.7) than on the road (74.4).
- At home, the Vikings conceded 68.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (79.1).
- Beyond the arc, Portland State drained fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (34.9%) too.
Portland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Linfield
|-
|Viking Pavillion
