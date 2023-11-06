Portland State vs. Air Force: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Portland State Vikings battle the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Portland State matchup in this article.
Portland State vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Portland State vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Portland State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-6.5)
|134.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-6.5)
|133.5
|-280
|+220
Portland State vs. Air Force Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Portland State won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 18 times.
- The Vikings were 3-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Air Force went 16-14-0 ATS last season.
- Falcons games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.
