The Portland State Vikings battle the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Portland State matchup in this article.

Portland State vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland State vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Portland State Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-6.5) 134.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-6.5) 133.5 -280 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. Air Force Betting Trends (2022-23)

Portland State won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Vikings were 3-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Air Force went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

Falcons games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.