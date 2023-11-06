Monday's contest that pits the Air Force Falcons (0-0) versus the Portland State Vikings (0-0) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Air Force, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Portland State vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Portland State vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 75, Portland State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-7.8)

Air Force (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Portland State Performance Insights

On offense, Portland State averaged 76.2 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 75.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (321st-ranked).

The Vikings struggled to grab rebounds last season, ranking 24th-worst in college basketball with 28.3 boards per game. They ranked 231st by allowing 31.9 rebounds per contest.

Portland State delivered 13.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 109th in the country.

With 15.2 forced turnovers per game, the Vikings ranked 20th-best in college basketball. They ranked 160th in college basketball by averaging 11.7 turnovers per contest.

The Vikings sank 7.5 treys per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 34% three-point percentage (183rd-ranked).

Portland State was 82nd in college basketball with 6.5 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 295th with a 35.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Portland State last year, 63.1% of them were two-pointers (72% of the team's made baskets) and 36.9% were from beyond the arc (28%).

