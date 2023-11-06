The Air Force Falcons (0-0) play the Portland State Vikings (0-0) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Portland State vs. Air Force Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -6.5 134.5

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Portland State's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 134.5 points 22 of 26 times.

The Vikings had a 151.7-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 17.2 more points than the total for this game.

The Vikings' record against the spread last year was 8-18-0.

Last season, Portland State was the underdog 17 times and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.

Last season, the Vikings won one of their six games when they were an underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Vikings have a 29.4% chance to win.

Portland State vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 15 50% 66.9 143.1 67.1 142.6 131.2 Portland State 22 84.6% 76.2 143.1 75.5 142.6 148.7

Additional Portland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 9.1 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons gave up to opponents.

Portland State went 8-11 against the spread and 12-12 overall when it scored more than 67.1 points last season.

Portland State vs. Air Force Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 16-14-0 2-2 17-13-0 Portland State 8-18-0 3-4 13-13-0

Portland State vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Air Force Portland State 10-9 Home Record 6-7 4-8 Away Record 5-9 9-9-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.7 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

