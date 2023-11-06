The Portland Pilots (0-0) host the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) at Chiles Center on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Portland vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland Betting Records & Stats

Portland went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

Portland covered the spread more often than Long Beach State last year, recording an ATS record of 13-15-0, as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark of the Beach.

Portland vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Portland 77.8 154.3 78.6 153 151.4 Long Beach State 76.5 154.3 74.4 153 145.2

Additional Portland Insights & Trends

Last year, the Pilots averaged 77.8 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 74.4 the Beach gave up.

Portland had an 11-5 record against the spread and a 12-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Portland vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Portland 13-15-0 17-11-0 Long Beach State 13-16-0 15-14-0

Portland vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Portland Long Beach State 10-6 Home Record 9-5 2-10 Away Record 6-9 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 68.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

