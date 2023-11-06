Portland vs. Long Beach State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Portland Pilots (0-0) host the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) at Chiles Center on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Portland vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Chiles Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Portland Betting Records & Stats
- Portland went 13-15-0 ATS last season.
- Portland covered the spread more often than Long Beach State last year, recording an ATS record of 13-15-0, as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark of the Beach.
Portland vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Portland
|77.8
|154.3
|78.6
|153
|151.4
|Long Beach State
|76.5
|154.3
|74.4
|153
|145.2
Additional Portland Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Pilots averaged 77.8 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 74.4 the Beach gave up.
- Portland had an 11-5 record against the spread and a 12-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.
Portland vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Portland
|13-15-0
|17-11-0
|Long Beach State
|13-16-0
|15-14-0
Portland vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Portland
|Long Beach State
|10-6
|Home Record
|9-5
|2-10
|Away Record
|6-9
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|68.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|78.3
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-3-0
