The Colorado Avalanche host the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mikko Rantanen and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 20:41 per game.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 3 4 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Cale Makar has 11 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 2 3 1

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Nathan MacKinnon's season total of nine points has come from four goals and five assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 0 1 8

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Jesper Bratt has amassed 18 points this season, with seven goals and 11 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 5 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 3 0 0 0 2 at Wild Nov. 2 1 3 4 2 vs. Wild Oct. 29 2 1 3 5 vs. Sabres Oct. 27 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.