Tuesday's contest between the Baylor Bears (0-0) and Auburn Tigers (0-0) squaring off at Sanford Sports Pentagon has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on November 7.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Auburn 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-3.4)

Baylor (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor Performance Insights

Last season, Baylor was 55th in the nation on offense (77 points scored per game) and 184th defensively (70.3 points allowed).

The Bears grabbed 29.9 rebounds per game and gave up 29.1 boards last year, ranking 283rd and 59th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Baylor was ranked 95th in the nation in assists with 14.2 per game.

Last season, the Bears were 18th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.5 per game), and they ranked No. 44 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Baylor gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 140th and 103rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Baylor attempted 44.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 55.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 36.7% of Baylor's buckets were 3-pointers, and 63.3% were 2-pointers.

Auburn Performance Insights

On offense, Auburn posted 72.8 points per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 67.7 points per contest on defense (102nd-ranked).

The Tigers ranked 117th in the nation with 32.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 240th with 32 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Auburn ranked 101st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.1 per game.

With 11.6 turnovers per game, the Tigers ranked 152nd in the country. They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 143rd in college basketball.

The Tigers drained 6.5 three-pointers per game (274th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 31.5% shooting percentage (318th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of defending three-pointers, things were clicking for Auburn, who gave up 5.6 threes per game (17th-best in college basketball) and a 28.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc (sixth-best).

Auburn took 64.8% two-pointers and 35.2% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 74.7% were two-pointers and 25.3% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.