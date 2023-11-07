Kraken vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets, while the Kraken were beaten by the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their most recent outing.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's game.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (-1.5)
Kraken vs Coyotes Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 4-6-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Seattle has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Kraken have scored at least three goals five times, earning eight points from those matchups (4-1-0).
- Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered three points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 2-2-1 (five points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 1-4-1 to record three points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.58
|27th
|10th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|21st
|24th
|29.3
|Shots
|30.8
|19th
|17th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|23rd
|10th
|24.44%
|Power Play %
|25.71%
|8th
|25th
|71.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|24th
Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
