Will Jaden Schwartz Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 7?
When the Seattle Kraken play the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jaden Schwartz score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Schwartz stats and insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Schwartz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
